How Anushka Spent Her Saturday With Her Daughter Vamika In London. See Post

(courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for Chakda Xpressin London, always manages to take some time out for her family. On Saturday, the actress took her daughter Vamika to a park, but it seems the actress had more fun than her daughter. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen goofing around in a park. The actress looked pretty in a grey hoodie paired with jeans and sports shoes. She left her hair loose and sported a no-makeup look. In the captions, she wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Prosit Roy's next Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. On Thursday, she shared a shot from the movie in which she can be seen standing at a PCO, making a phone call while the heavy rain beats down everything around her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "A moment from a story that needs to be told!"

Speaking about family, a few days ago, she shared a picture with her parents and also offered a glimpse of her breakfast, including a cup of black coffee and her favourite croissants. In the caption, she wrote, "Breakfast date with the parents"

Anushka Sharma also dropped a post celebrating her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his 71st century. Sharing several pictures of Virat Kohli, she wrote, "Forever with you through any and everything". Soon after she shared the post, Virat dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress will stream on Netflix.