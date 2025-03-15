How Alia Bhatt Reacted When Ranbir Kapoor Asked Her About Marrying Someone Who Would Not Want Her To Act

Alia Bhatt's breakthrough performance with Imtiaz Ali was in Highway. It established her ability as an actor and the industry started taking her a lot more seriously.

There was a promotional interaction that was shot at that time, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Imtiaz Ali. Ranbir and Imtiaz have also worked together in Rockstar.

It was during this interaction, when Ranbir asked Alia, "What's your take on love? Right now, you're one of those girls who's like, 'My career is the most important'."

To which Alia had replied, "I've never been in love before."

On Ranbir asking Alia if she will ever marry someone who does not let her act, Alia's response was quick as she said, "No."

She further added, "I probably won't act all my life, but I want to act for as long as I want. And if someone doesn't want that for me, then you don't want me. You want somebody else, and that person isn't here, sorry."

A decade later, Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. The two fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. They welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Alia and Ranbir celebrated her 32nd birthday with the media recently where they spoke about parenting, protecting their daughter Raha's privacy, and upcoming work.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. Ranbir Kapoor's last film was the blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

The two are now busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, along with Vicky Kaushal.

