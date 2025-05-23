<i>Housefull 5</i> Song <i>Qayamat</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar And The Gang's Invite To Pool Party

It's party time, because the Housefull 5 gang is ready to drive away your monotony. The teaser of the Housefull 5 song Qayamat is out today. The song is a celebration of love and merriment. The teaser opens with the loaded star cast shaking a leg on a cruise. With the blue sky and the sea at the backdrop, the men are seen dressed in white while the women are dressed in silver glittery outfits. It's not a mere invitation to the party as the Qayamat is lurking around the corner.

Quite contrary to the vibes of the song, the teaser ends with a glimpse of a murder.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote, "The ultimate pool party is sailing towards you! This cruise isn't calm, it's Qayamat!"

Take a look:

The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise boasts of a long cast - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Sanjay Dutt.

The song has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In December last year, Akshay Kumar, while filming an action scene, got injured on the sets of Housefull 5.

The Housefull franchise kicked off in 2010 with its first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani and the late Jiah Khan.

Following its success, Housefull 2 came out in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019 - each instalment upping the comedy and chaos with a new set of stars and stories.