House Of The Dragon Teaser: Game Of Thrones Prequel Promises Fire And Blood

House Of The Dragon Teaser: A still from the show (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'House Of The Dragon' teaser released on Tuesday

It is set some 200 years ahead of 'Game Of Thrones'

'House Of The Dragon' is scheduled to stream next year

The House Of The Dragon teaser arrived like a surprise package on Tuesday, packed with a lot of promises. The upcoming show House Of The Dragon is a prequel to Game Of Thrones and is set some 200 years ahead of the happenings of GoT - which means two centuries before the fall of the Iron Throne. In House Of The Dragon, the Targaryens are ruling all of Westeros, thanks to all the dragons they possess. The teaser introduces the primary characters of House Of The Dragon. Paddy Considine makes an appearance as King Viserys I Targaryen, the King of the Seven Kingdoms. Emma D'Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys's firstborn and a dragon rider.

Other members of the cast include appearances by Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower: the Hand of the King and his daughter Queen Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke.

The teaser of House Of The Dragon begins with four words: "Gods, kings, fire and blood" and wraps with this narration: "Dreams didn't make us kings, the dragons did." The teaser is a montage of sword fight sequences and a dramatic scene in which a silver haired Targaryen walks toward the Iron Throne, which looks all the more menacing.

Watch the House Of The Dragon teaser here:

House Of Dragon is based on RR Martin's book Fire And Blood while the events of Game Of Thrones were from A Song Of Ice And Fire. House Of The Dragon is scheduled to stream next year.