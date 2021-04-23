Hospitalised After Testing Covid-Positive, Actor Mohit Raina Writes, 'See You Guys On The Other Side'

A file photo of Mohit Raina. (courtesy merainna )

Highlights The actor tested positive for COVID last week

He shared a few pictures from the hospital

His 'Uri' co-star Vicky Kaushal also tested positive earlier this month

Uri :The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is currently being treated at a hospital. He didn't reveal his current location but ensured his fans that he is in "safe medical hands of the doctors of the state where I am based since last month." Posting a set of pictures from the hospital, the 38-year-old actor wrote in his post: "As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically." In his post, the actor requested all his fans to "stay safe and pray for humanity." He added, "Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay because of them . Least we could just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love MR."

In the comments section of his post, Mohit Raina's fans wished him a speedy recovery. "Stay blessed and get well soon! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery," commented actress Dia Mirza.

Read Mohit Raina's post here:

Mohit Raina's Uri :The Surgical Strike co-star Vicky Kaushal also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He has recovered now. Many Bollywood actors tested positive for COVID-19 this year. Among them were Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Fatima Sana Shaikh to name a few. All of them have recovered now.

Mohit Raina is best known to television audiences for starring in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej ,Chehra and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.