Holi 2022: Rang Barse - Looking For A Bollywood Film To Watch Today? Here Are 5

Holi 2022: A film still from Raanjhanaa

Bollywood and Holi sequences are a perfect match. Right from the retro movies, we have seen how the Indian cinema has given a new definition to the festival of colours. From peppy numbers to dialogues, these films have checked all the boxes. And, they also hold a special place in our hearts. At some point in our lives, especially during parties, most of us have tried to recreate our favourite Holi moment. Didn't we? From epic movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela to movies about modern-day love like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, we love every film that cherishes the festival of colours. And, to jazz things up we have prepared a list of films with the Holi sequence that you can watch. Take a look:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Netlfix

This coming of age film features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor among other actors. The Holi sequence takes place when their group decides to go on a trekking trip. The Holi sequence not only adds colours to our screens but also shows different shades of Deepika Padukone's character in the film.

Ram-Leela - Jio Cinema

Holi, in this movie, takes up more sensuous and dramatic overtones as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go on a roll with their on-screen chemistry. The sequence has music, drama and a lot of Bollywood fervour.

Raanjhanaa - Zee5

The tale of unrequited love wouldn't have been bearable if not for the cute sequences like the Holi scene in this film. While Dhanush's character tries his best to win the heart of his childhood sweetheart, played by Sonam Kapoor, the tale takes turns into political unrest and beautiful visuals from Varanasi.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania - Prime Video

This story has a punch of Bollywood elements: peppy characters, a playful love story, soulful as well as loud music and lots of drama. Talk of drama in a film and Holi has to be a sequence to amp up the mood.

Jolly LLB 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of a clumsy yet sincere lawyer. The film is rife with the proceedings of a court case on the professional front and a love story on the personal front. Amidst all this, the Holi scenes, also featuring Huma Qureshi, leave a breath of fresh air on the screen.