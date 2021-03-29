Holi 2021: It's Time For Double Celebrations For Pooja Bedi, Alaya And Omar Furniturewalla

Pooja Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: poojabediofficial)

Pooja Bedi's Holi got all the more special with daughter Alaya Furniturewalla's big Filmfare win. The actress shared a perfect greeting for Holi, featuring her daughter Alaya, son Omar and the "Black Lady" (read Filmfare trophy). The family of three can be seen happily posing with colourful flowers and bright smiles. Alaya recently won the Best Debut Female for her performance in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Sharing the picture, Pooja Bedi wrote: "This Holi we celebrate the colour... Black! Well done Alaya and thanks for organising the matching cake my darling Omar. Love you both. Happiest mom moment. Thank you universe."

Pooja Bedi congratulated her daughter Alaya in an Instagram post and she wrote: "And she winds! My baby! My champion! I am so, so proud of you and all that you have earned for yourself all on your own steams. It's your decisions, your talent, your hard work. Well done is too small to encapsulate all that you do, have done and stand for. Thank you Filmfare. Big hug to Farhan Furniturewalla. Proud dad moment as well."

Meanwhile, an excited Alaya shared this post to sum up her emotions and she wrote: "I can't even begin to tell you how happy I am. Thank you for all the love that's pouring in, I'm so overwhelmed and so grateful and so happy."

Pooja Bedi has featured in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Shakti and Lootere. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 5, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her daughter Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman, where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.