'Hina Khan, You Killed It.' Twitter Reviews Her Entry As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Hina Khan made a much-awaited entry as Komolika in Monday's episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 30, 2018 12:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Hina Khan, You Killed It.' Twitter Reviews Her Entry As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Courtesy: Hotstar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Komolika' and 'All Hail Komolika' are the top trends on Twitter today
  2. "What a classic entry," read a tweet
  3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is headlined by Erica and Parth

Actress Hina Khan made a much-awaited entry as Komolika in Monday's episode of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina's entry has sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts and hashtags like 'Komolika' and 'All Hail Komolika' are the top trends on Twitter today. Komolika made a head turning appearance in a black lehenga choli, accessorised with ample tribal jewellery and a nose ring which will definitely become a style statement very soon. Twitter appears to be impressed with Hina aka Komolika's entry and it has been reviewed as, "You killed it on the first day" and "What a classic entry."

Here's how Twitter has reviewed Hina Khan's entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

 

 

 

 

"Finally, Komolika has arrived in the show. She is a diva. Hina Khan as Komolika," read another tweet.

 

 

Twitter also said that Hina Khan is Deepika Padukone of Indian TV. "Hina Khan is truly Deepika Padukone of Indian TV. Those looks, that style, that aura and popularity... everything," it read.

 

 

Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, introduced Hina Khan's character as Komolika some weekends ago via a short teaser which went crazy viral.

Take a look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... welcome @realhinakhan as KOMOLIKA

A post shared by Ekkzk N Lailamajnu (@ektaravikapoor) on

 

The show, headlined by Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, is reboot of Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001). Komolika is the prime antagonist, the role which was previously played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Hina Khan debuted in the TV industry with the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. she later appeared in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Did you like Hina Khan's entry as Komolika? Tell us in the comments section below.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hina KhanKasautii Zindagii Kay 2hina khan komolika

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveDonald TrumpRBIRahul GandhiSania Mirza Shoaib MalikTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverFastrackAmwayAir Purifiers

................................ Advertisement ................................