'Hina Khan, You Killed It.' Twitter Reviews Her Entry As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Courtesy: Hotstar)

Highlights 'Komolika' and 'All Hail Komolika' are the top trends on Twitter today "What a classic entry," read a tweet Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is headlined by Erica and Parth

Actress Hina Khan made a much-awaited entry as Komolika in Monday's episode of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina's entry has sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts and hashtags like 'Komolika' and 'All Hail Komolika' are the top trends on Twitter today. Komolika made a head turning appearance in a black lehenga choli, accessorised with ample tribal jewellery and a nose ring which will definitely become a style statement very soon. Twitter appears to be impressed with Hina aka Komolika's entry and it has been reviewed as, "You killed it on the first day" and "What a classic entry."

Here's how Twitter has reviewed Hina Khan's entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

"Finally, Komolika has arrived in the show. She is a diva. Hina Khan as Komolika," read another tweet.

Twitter also said that Hina Khan is Deepika Padukone of Indian TV. "Hina Khan is truly Deepika Padukone of Indian TV. Those looks, that style, that aura and popularity... everything," it read.

Hina Khan is truely Deepika Padukone of Indian TV.....those looks..that style...that aura and popularity...everything. @eyehinakhan#Komolika — Sankit (@Motichoor_Laddu) October 29, 2018

Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, introduced Hina Khan's character as Komolika some weekends ago via a short teaser which went crazy viral.

Take a look.

The show, headlined by Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, is reboot of Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001). Komolika is the prime antagonist, the role which was previously played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Hina Khan debuted in the TV industry with the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. she later appeared in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Did you like Hina Khan's entry as Komolika? Tell us in the comments section below.