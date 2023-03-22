When Hina Khan Performed Her First Umrah In Mecca: 'May Allah Accept Our Ibadat'

Image was shared by Hina Khan. (courtesy: Hina Khan)

Actress Hina Khan visited Mecca with her family to offer prayers and perform her first Umrah. Millions of Muslims visit the Islamic holy place in Saudi Arabia during the month of Ramadan. For the unversed, Umrah is a religious pilgrimage to Mecca. Hina has shared a video of herself from her time at the holy shrine. She is wearing ihram, a traditional white outfit worn by women. For the caption, she stated, “Pehla Umrah mukammal. May Allah accept our ibadat (First Umrah successful. May Allah accepts our prayers)#jazaakallah.”

After this, Hina Khan shared another set of pictures from Mecca wearing the same white traditional outfit. “Doosra umrah mukammal.. Mashallah Jazaakallah.. May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all,” she added in the caption. Take a look at the images:

Hina Khan is keeping her fans updated with her travel diaries. She shared some videos and pictures on Instagram Stories as well. Here's a look at some of the mouth-watering sweet treats that she tried on the journey.

Another video features delicious Ouzi, an Arabic traditional dish.

Hina Khan also got a chance to stay in a Kaba view room. She expressed that the feeling is “surreal.” Hina added, “Cannot cannot thank you enough Khalid.. It was my dream to stay in a Kaba view room, and you made it possible @khalidkherada.”

Hina Khan also gave us a view of her dinner tales. Right from kebabs to a spicy rich dish, you could see it all. She wrote, “Thank you for this @alkhalidtours. Dinner was yummmm. Mashallah. Jazaakallah.”

Sharing another video, Hina Khan wrote, “It's so hard to say good bye to this holy place.. Mashallah Jazakallah. Until we meet again Inshahallah.”

In another clip, Hina Khan added, “Let's begin our journey to Madina Sharif.”

Hina Khan, in another photo dump, is seen in a beautiful white salwar kameez and matching hijab. Her caption read, “Labaik Allahuma Labbaik Bismillah..”

Hina Khan has done popular TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.