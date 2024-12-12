Amid Cancer Battle, Hina Khan Shares New Update: "Last 15-20 Days Have Been The Toughest"

Hina Khan never shies away from sharing snippets from her personal life on Instagram. The actress, who is battling cancer like a true warrior, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Here, Hina, dressed in loungewear, is sitting on her balcony and enjoying the sunset. The smile on her face shows her strength. Along with the album, Hina has also written a note. She said, “The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey both Physically and Mentally. The Scars Did Come and I gave my All to face them without being Scared. After all, how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and the psychological trauma I had to go through. I FOUGHT it, and I still am. To get through all the Pain and much much more, I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of Positivity with deliberate Smiles in the hopes that real Joy would naturally Follow. And it did. That's my message to myself and to all of you out there .. Life doesn't simply go On just by saying it does, we need to make that choice irrespective of the circumstances every day, over and over again. Hope you get a similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all Remain, Victorious! So DO NOT forget to SMILE. DUA…GRATITUDE.” Replying to the post, actress Juhi Parmar dropped red heart emojis. Smriti Khanna followed suit.

Hina Khan, before this, shared a picture of herself from the hospital. Here, she is seen walking towards an exit. The note attached to it read, “Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing…One step at a time…Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude…Dua.”

Hina Khan rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.