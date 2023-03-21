To 'Dearest' Rani Mukerji, With Love From Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

It is Rani Mukerji's birthday today. The actress turns 45. Oh, and, the award for the best birthday message goes to Sonam Kapoor. The actress has shared a series of cute pictures from her wedding album to mark the special day. It seems that the photos were clicked during one of the post-wedding functions. Rani and Sonam, dressed in their traditional best, are seen flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera. Sonam, in the caption, has given a shout out to her 25 years of friendship with Rani. It read, “Happy happy birthday dearest Rani .. 25 years of friendship and counting [red heart] love you.”

Sonam Kapoor's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor too wrote an adorable note for Rani Mukerji. Resharing a post by Yash Raj on Rani's latest release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to the [Queen emoji].”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released last week, has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber, is based on a true story of an Indian mother, whose life takes a crazy turn after her children are taken away by the Norwegian foster care system because of cultural differences. The plot revolves around Rani Mukerji's character, Mrs Debika Chatterjee, and how she navigates her way through the challenges to win her children's custody.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The film is primarily about a clash of cultures - the sort that immigrants often encounter in their adopted countries - and its unfortunate fallout. The heavy-handed treatment of the character's ordeal and her response to it turns her despair into a spectacle. What could have been a genuine cry from the heart turns into a shrill shriek in the process.”

Talking about Rani Mukerji's performance, he added, “Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better.”