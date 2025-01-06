Here's Why Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Have Signed A Prenup Ahead Of Their Marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had been secretly dating for six months, before they made their relationship public. There have been a lot of pictures of the happy couple, making the rounds, from events and parties.

They announced their engagement officially on December 11, 2024, with a carousel of pictures where the billionaire pop star flaunted her ring.

While the excitement around the impending wedding is obvious, the couple also has to settle their prenuptial agreement. A practical move ahead to protect their assets.

A source was quoted on Life&Style, stating, "Selena adores Benny, and she's got zero doubt in her mind that they'll last. She wouldn't have said yes to his proposal otherwise."

Further, it stated, "Yet, she has to protect herself. Rare Beauty is a business she built from scratch and is justifiably proud and protective over."

Benny understands the gravity of the need of the hour, and hence no disagreements on the same are expected. He himself has a net worth of $50 million.

As for the wedding prep, the source shared with the same tabloid, how excited Selena was about her wedding. Now that the engagement has been announced, the buzz around the wedding to take place soon is strong.

The source said, "Selena is excited to do all the normal bridal checklist stuff, like dress shopping, flower shopping, food tastings, with her friends."

No official update on their expected wedding has been reported by the couple. They were seen at the Golden Globes 2025 Awards, last night, in Los Angeles.