Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez, Fiance Benny Blanco Make First Public Appearance After Engagement

Up until the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco, had never walked a red carpet together. But while they didn't pose for photos on the carpet, Benny was right by the actress-singer's side during the ceremony.

As with every Golden Globe ceremony, no one is safe from the host's witty jabs-especially when it comes to Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. During this year's ceremony, the couple became the target of comedian Nikki Glaser's playful roast.

Nikki Glaser humorously pointed out, "Selena Gomez is here, a double nominee tonight for Emilia Perez and Only Murders [In The Building], and she's here tonight with her new fiance, Benny Blanco." Then she quipped, "And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie that granted that wish. Man, lucky guy."

The couple laughed off the joke, with the actress playfully pretending to be the lucky one while Blanco chuckled and kissed her on the shoulder.

Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, getting roasted at this year's #GoldenGlobes was the best part of show. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VeEIVAsio9 — ana (@withluvselena) January 6, 2025

Selena Gomez has been nominated in two categories: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Emilia Perez and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

The roast quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving the playful moment. One user tweeted, "Selena Gomez's fiance, Benny Blanco, getting roasted at this year's #GoldenGlobes was the best part of the show." Another added, "Selena and Benny bracing for impact because they knew Nikki was gonna roast them."

Many others shared similar sentiments, with one fan writing, "Selena knowing the joke would come about Benny Blanco," and another commenting, "OMG, not a Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco joke, OMG!"

ICYDK, Selena and Benny announced their engagement last month. The actress posted a series of pictures from her special moment.

The first snap shows a closer glimpse of her engagement ring. The second picture captures her looking at her ring. In the third picture, Selena can be seen smiling her heart out while flaunting the diamond ring. The last image shows Benny giving a kiss on Selena's cheeks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Forever begins now." Benny commented, "Hey wait... that's my wife."