Here's Who Convinced Nikkhil Advani To Cast Akshay Kumar In <i>Airlift</i>

The trend of actors recommending their fellow colleagues in certain roles is noticed more often than usual in the film industry.

One of those instances apparently took place in the casting of Raja Krishna Menon's Airlift.

The film that went on to have Akshay Kumar in the lead, was originally offered to Irrfan Khan. On the latter's birth anniversary recently, producer Nikkhil Advani mentioned how he was hesitant to cast Akshay Kumar in the role.

He told Galatta Plus, "Airlift's director Raja Menon wanted Irrfan, which was fine for us because he was working on D-Day. I told them I would set up the meeting with Irrfan, and Irrfan overheard me. He told me, 'Boss, mere sath mat kar ye picture (Don't do this film with me). It is a fantastic film but don't do it with me because you will not get the budget. Go to Akshay. You know Akshay."

He further added that Akshay was extremely interested in being a part of the film upon hearing it. The actor also attended several workshops organised by the director.

Advani further shared, "So, I went to Akshay with another film, and he called that rubbish. Then I narrated Airlift and told him that Irrfan didn't want to do it. He asked me, 'Why have you come to me then?' I told him, 'You can't do it because it is a very serious film and you will have to memorise all the lines, and the director Raja Menon wants to do workshops.' He told me that he wanted to do it. I told him Raja doesn't want you, but Akshay did the film. He sat for workshop after workshop."

He had received rave reviews from critics and masses alike for his performance.

As for the true story that inspired the making of the film, it was based on Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. Akshay Kumar essayed the character of Ranjit Katyal, an irresponsible businessman who became the spokesperson for about 1,70,000 stranded countrymen.

The film also had Nimrat Kaur, Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi, and Lenaa playing key roles. It was both a critical and commercial success.



