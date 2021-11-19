Here's How Twins Tara And Pia Sutaria Celebrated Their Birthday. Pics Inside

Pia Sutaria shared this image (Image courtesy: piasutaria)

Actor Tara Sutaria and her twin Pia, who is a dancer, celebrate their 26th birthday today. The twins looked pretty in the pictures from their birthday eve celebrations. Tara looked stunning in a printed dress, while Pia picked a white outfit as they posed for the cameras. Wishing Tara Sutaria on her 26th birthday, Pia Sutaria shared a lovely birthday message and wrote: "Happy 26 to my other half, love you to the moon." In the photo, Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria could be seen cutting their birthday cakes which also had a message that read, "Happy Birthday Pia and Tara." Actor Urvashi Sharma commented: "Happiest birthday my girls. Love you." Many fans on Instagram commented on the picture and wished the sisters a happy birthday.

Tara Sutaria also shared a post on her birthday, in which she can be seen wearing an orange dress and posing for her special day.

In her upcoming film Tadap, Tara Sutaria will be paired with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The film will be released on December 3, 2021. Under director Milan Luthria, Ahan Shetty makes his acting debut in the film. Student of the Year 2 marked Tara Sutaria's Bollywood film debut in 2019, directed by Punit Malhotra. The actress co-starred with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the film. She also starred in Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, Tara Sutaria will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Additionally, she will also be appearing in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.