Here's How Tulsi Kumar Will Be Celebrating Her Birthday

Tulsi Kumar with her birthday cakes.

Highlights "My fans have showered me with so much love," said Tulsi

"I will be spending my birthday working," she said

"Working on good music is what brings happiness," she added

The very talented Tulsi Kumar has started the year on a high note. With her track Tanhaai crossing 100 million views and her latest tracks Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and Main Jis Din Bhula Doon trending on various platforms, celebrations started early for the reigning singing queen. Tulsi is so dedicated towards treating her fans with good music that she will be working on her birthday as well.

As the singer rings in the birthday celebrations, she will be busy shooting for her next track outside of Mumbai.

Talking about it, Tulsi says, "My fans have showered me with so much love that it encourages me more to give them better music every time. I will be spending my birthday working on my upcoming music video and it gives me immense joy. Working on good music is what brings happiness to my heart and I cannot think of a better way to spend my birthday."

Tulsi will celebrate the special day with close friends and family later once she wraps up her work commitments. Tulsi has donned the hat of a radio show host for the first time with Indie Hain Hum season 2, which is receiving immense appreciation from music lovers across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)