Here's How Alaya Furniturwalla Messed Her Hair Up On Awards Night

Alaya Furniturewalla, who won her first Filmfare Award this year, is clearly over the moon. In one of her latest updates from the big night, we see the actress sharing a secret about her hair. The newbie, in all the excitement, forgot to care too much about the elegant hairdo. With adorable honesty, Alaya revealed that she went overboard with hairspray earlier that evening. Alaya wrote along with Instagram Reels, "Me: spray my hair so much that it stays in place and doesn't move." However, things turned out differently than what she had planned. "Also me later that evening: *flips hair 10 times*," she added. In the Reels, Alaya is seen confessing the mess up, "I just flipped my fair and it all went out of place."

We don't think the hair flip made her look any less stunning that night. The 23-year-old showed up for the occasion in a sculpture satin dress which came in a rose-pink hue.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, won the best debut actress award at the 66th Filmfare Award function for the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was given the award by none other than her "dearest nana" veteran actor Kabir Bedi. An elated Alaya shared the big moment of her life in a video and wrote. "You know how they say the best moments in your life are 'yet to come?' Well, I say it's going to be hard to beat this one. Getting the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor (Female) from my dearest Nana."

Pooja Bedi shared 'mom's happiest moment' on Instagram as her daughter won big. The actress posted a picture where she and her son, Omar, are celebrating the colour black. "This Holi we celebrate the colour black. Well done, Alaya. And, thanks for organizing the matching cake my darling, Omar. Love you both. Thank you, Universe," wrote Pooja Bedi.

Did you get to catch a glimpse of the trio's Holi celebration? Here it is.

Jawaani Jaaneman was directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in important roles. Before her debut film was released, Alaya signed a three-picture deal with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. She recently featured in a new music video titled Aaj Sajeya. The track was sung and composed by Goldie Sohel.