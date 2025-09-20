<i>Hera Pheri</i> Producer Sends Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice To <i>Kapil Sharma</i> Show Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Baburao Apte Character

The finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show was expected to wrap up on a high note with Akshay Kumar gracing the stage. However, just ahead of its broadcast, the comedy series has found itself mired in controversy. A skit featuring one of Bollywood's most loved comic characters has triggered a major legal dispute.

What's Happening

Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has reportedly sent a legal notice worth Rs 25 crore to Netflix and the show's makers, objecting to the use of the character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri franchise. According to a report by News18, the notice came after comedian Kiku Sharda performed an act in the garb of Baburao, a role synonymous with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

"Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity, and no one can hijack or misuse it without our permission. Paresh Rawalji nurtured the role and put his heart and soul into it. No one has the right to misuse it for wrongful commercial gain. We will protect what we have created because culture is not for exploitation, it is for preservation," Nadiadwala declared in a statement.

His legal team has cited multiple violations, including copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and misuse of exclusive rights under the Copyright Act. They have demanded removal of the contested segment from all platforms, a written undertaking prohibiting future use, and a public apology within 24 hours. Additionally, they are seeking monetary compensation, warning of both civil and criminal proceedings if their demands are ignored.

Sana Raees Khan, Nadiadwala's lawyer, reinforced the stance, stating, "The unauthorised use of my client's iconic character is not just infringement; it is blatant theft for commercial gain. The law will not allow the dilution of rights that have been lawfully earned and zealously protected. These rights will be defended with the full force of legal action so that no one treats a creative legacy as a free commodity for exploitation."

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for a comment on this matter.

Background

The character of Baburao Apte first appeared in Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora. Portrayed by Paresh Rawal, Baburao quickly became the heart of the film, earning immense love for his quirks and comic timing. The franchise, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, even went on to attain cult status in Indian cinema.