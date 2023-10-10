Hema Malini's Birthday Post For 'Dear Friend' Rekha Is All Love: 'Time Has Stood Still, She Never Ages'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Wishes are pouring in for vetaran actress Rekha, who is celebrating her 69th birthday today. Our favourite however is this lovely post by Rekha's friend and Dharmatma co-star Hema Malini. The Baghban star wished Rekha by treating her fans to some throwback pictures of the two of them. Alongside the pictures, Hema Malini wrote, "It is a very special day, a very khaas day for me - my dear friend of so many years, Rekha's birthday today. Time to celebrate this gorgeous, beautiful, evergreen lady's birthday, though for her, time has stood still and she never ages. I wish you all the best that life has to offer, my dear friend, and may God bless you forever All my love."

This is what Hema Malini posted for the birthday girl:

Meanwhile, Rekha has been regular in serving back-to-back perfect looks throughout the year.

Last month, the Koi...Mil Gaya star was pictured at the Ganesh Utsav organised at the Ambani residence. For the occasion, she draped a magnificent maroon saree and was seen greeting the paparazzzi with folded hands.

Prior to this, Rekha walked the red carpet on the sidelines of an award show, where she was accompanied by couturier Manish Malhotra. As Rekha proceeded to pose for the paparazzi stationed at the venue, the designer fixed her saree's drape.

Earlier this year, she shared the carpet with Kajol and Nysa Devgan ahead of the fashion showcase at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Rekha was spotted in a neon green Kanjeevaram saree.

In April this year, she brought back a look from her 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang.

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila.