Hema Malini With Dev Anand And BR Chopra In A Throwback Pic From 1969

Hema Malini shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini )

Highlights The photo also features late producer Gulshan Rai

It also has late director Vijay Anand in the frame

Johny Mera Naam released in 1970

Hema Malini, who rarely shares blasts from the past on her Instagram profile, treated her fans to an epic vintage picture from the muhurat ceremony of her 1970 film Johny Mera Naam. The vintage photo also features late actor Dev Anand, who was the lead actor in the film, late filmmaker BR Chopra and the makers of Johny Mera Naam. Sharing the black and white memory from 1969, Hema Malini wrote: "The photo was taken at the muhurat of Johny Mera Naam on 07-02-1969." She added that the photo also shows late producer Gulshan Rai, late director Vijay Anand and late cinematographer Fali Mistry. "Producer Gulshan Rai ji, Ananta Swamy, BR Chopra ji, Subodh da (Mukherjee), Dev saab, Director Vijay Anand, Mrs Gulshan Rai, Jeevan, and Cameraman Fali Mistry," Hema Malini wrote in her caption.

Johny Mera Naam, directed by Vijay Anand, also starred Pran, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar and Iftekhar. The film was one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of the 1970s. It was later remade in Telugu (Eduruleni Manishi), in Tamil (Raja) and in Kannada (Apoorva Sangama).

Check out Hema Malini's post here:

Hema Malini co-starred with Dev Anand in many films like Amir Garib, Joshila, Tere Mere Sapne, Chhupa Rustam, Shareef Budmaash, Censor, Jaaneman and Aman Ke Farishtey. The actor died in December 2011.

Hema Malini, who has featured in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi and Dream Girl, was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirch, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao.