Hema Malini On Husband Dharmendra's Screen Kiss With Shabana Azmi

Hema Malini with Dharmendra. (courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Film veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi have been trending a great deal for their viral kissing scene in Karan Johar's recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Hema Malini, in a recent interview with Zoom, reacted to her husband Dharmendra's screen kiss with Shabana Azmi and she said, "I have not seen it. I am sure people have loved him in the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera, all the time. He cannot live without it." She added, "Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani video dekhenge aur poochenge, 'Main kaisa lag raha hoon' (At home too, he looks back at his old videos and asks. how do I look)?"

Earlier this week, at the film's success bash, Dharmendra spoke about the scene and he said, "Yeh toh mere baayen haath ka khel hai (this is such an easy task for me). Bohut maza aaya (had a great deal of fun)." He added, "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chhakka maar deta hoon (whenever I get an opportunity, I make full use of it)."

Dharmendra married Hema Malini, a top film star of the time, in 1980. The actor has two daughters - Esha and Ahana - with Hema Malini. Before venturing into films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. They are parents to four children together - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are both actors and so is Esha Deol. Earlier this year, at Sunny Deol's son Karan's wedding, Hema Malini and her daughters were absent.

Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.