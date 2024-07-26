<i>Hellbound</i> Actor Yoo Ah-In Accused Of Sexual Assault, Lawyer Denies Allegations

Popular South Korean actor Yoo Ah-In, best known for his roles in Burning and the series Hellbound, has been allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man. The actor's lawyer has denied these allegations. The Korea Times reported that the Seoul Yongsan Police Station received a complaint against Yoo on Thursday. Yoo's legal representative, Bang Jung-hyun, stated, "We clarify that the allegations in the complaint are not true" and urged the public to "refrain from unnecessary speculation about Yoo's private life."

The accuser, identified as Mr. A, alleges that Yoo assaulted him on July 14 while he was sleeping in an officetel building in Yongsan, Seoul.

ICYDK: Officetels are popular in Korea as they combine living and working spaces, reducing commute times.

The Yongsan Police Station confirmed receiving the complaint on July 26 and has indicted Yoo Ah-In. They stated, "We have not yet contacted the accused, but we plan to summon him for questioning soon."

This new legal issue adds to Yoo Ah-In's current troubles, as he is already on trial for allegedly using propofol, an anaesthetic drug, along with other substances, including marijuana.

On the professional front, Yoo Ah-In, also known as Uhm Hong-sik, has appeared in several K-dramas and K-movies including Burning, The Throne, Six Flying Dragons and Alive. He has received numerous accolades, including two Blue Dragon Film Awards, two Baeksang Art Awards and an Asian Film Award.