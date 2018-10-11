Helicopter Eela Preview: In Which Kajol And Ridhhi Sen Laugh And Cry Together

Kajol and Riddhi Sen in Helicopter Eela (courtesy YouTube)

It's time for Helicopter Eela, guys! Kajol's new film is all set to hit screens tomorrow - this marks her first Bollywood film after 2015's Dilwale. In Helicopter Eela, Kajol co-stars with National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who plays her onscreen son Vidvaan. Kajol plays the titular role in the film as Eela D'Souza - a single mother, who is over protective about her college-going son and is keen to regulate each and every move of Vidvaan. Kajol perfectly defines the concept of a 'helicopter parent' in the movie, as is evident from the trailer and the songs. Eela even joins Vidvaan's college and takes the same course to be in the same classroom with him, completely unaware of the fact that she is perhaps suffocating Vidvaan with her excessive interest in his life.

This leads to a heated confrontation between Vidvaan and Eela one day, who then leaves the house. That's when Eela embarks on a journey to rediscovers herself and bring out fun side of her.

In an interview with NDTV last week, Kajol said she's really looking forward to film's release and there's no space for nervousness: "I am not nervous, I am not worried. I feel that we have made a good product. We have worked very, very hard." Meanwhile, sharing his experience of working with Kajol, Riddhi Sen said: "It was beautiful. I was always a huge admirer of her. I loved her of course as an actor but I always loved the human being she is because she is what she is. And when I got to see him for a close proximity, that's what I took back from the film because I saw some amazing human beings Dada (director Pradeep Sarkar) and Kajol ma'am."

Co-produced by Kajol's actor-husband Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Tota Roychowdhury.