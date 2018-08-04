Helicopter Eela: Kajol Shares New Poster, Reveals Trailer's Release Date

Kajol shared this poster. Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kajol will be seen playing the role of a mother in the film The film is based on a Gujarati play Beta Kagdo Helicopter Eela will release on September 7

Kajol shared a new poster of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela on Friday. The 44-year-old actress also revealed that the film's trailer will release on August 5, which also happens to be her birthday. Apart from mentioning the trailer's release date, Kajol also gave her fans a subtle reminder about her birthday and wrote: "Countdown has begun...two days to go for my birthday and Helicopter Eela trailer. I'm going to have my cake and eat it too. Have a bite with me." ROFL! The new poster features Kajol and the 19-year-old National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be seen playing her son in the film. Kajol will be seen portraying the role of a single mother in the film and her onscreen character has been described in the poster as "she's here, she's there, she's everywhere."

Check out the poster here:

Meanwhile, Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, who has also produced Helicopter Eela, shared a poster on Instagram last month. He wrote: Helicopter Eela is reinventing parenting techniques for 2018." Kojol shared the same poster and captioned it: "Holding on to my baby be like."

Take a look at the poster:

Helicopter Eela is based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play titled Beta Kagdo. The film also features Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhary in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in January this year and it has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who has directed films such as Mardaani and Parineeta.

Helicopter Eela will open in theatres on September 7.