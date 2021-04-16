'Helen McCrory Was One Of The Reasons Harry Potter Was Alive,' Daniel Radcliffe Writes In His Tribute For The Actress

A file photograph of Helen McCrory. (courtesy daniel9340)

Highlights "One of my favourite actresses," Daniel Radcliffe wrote

"She was different in every role," he added

"So beautiful, talented and versatile," he added

Helen McCrory, who was best-known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the film adaptations of JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels, died at the age of 52 on Friday. Her husband and actor Damian Lewis shared a statement on Twitter announcing that she had died at home after "a heroic battle with cancer." He tweeted, "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote in a Twitter post. He added, "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Read Damian Lewis' tweet here:

Helen McCrory's co-stars, united by grief, poured their hearts out on social media. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role in the Harry Potter series, shared an emotional post on Instagram. He referred to the sequence in the film where her character saved Harry from Voldemort in the Forbidden Forest. When Voldemort asked her to check if Harry Potter was dead, she realised he was, in fact, still breathing and she lied to Voldemort. Daniel Radcliffe wrote in his eulogy: "Really shocked and saddened by news of the death of Helen McCrory. One of my favourite actresses, she was different in every role. So beautiful, talented and versatile. She was one of the reason why Harry Potter was alive! If she hadn't lied about Harry's death, we know what would have happened. Rest in Peace."

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted, "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

The official Twitter account of Peaky Blinders, in which the late actress played the role of Aunt Polly, also paid tribute to Helen McCrory. The team tweeted: "Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen's family. Rest in peace."

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray



All our love and thoughts are with Helen's family.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Here are some more tributes for Helen McCrory:

We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

How terribly sad that we've lost Helen McCrory so young. She was one of the finest, most versatile and charming actors of her generation. The thoughts of all her many fans will be with Damian and the kids right now. RIP x — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) April 16, 2021

Besides the Harry Potter films and Peaky Blinders, Helen McCrory featured in the James Bond movie Skyfall. She is survived by two children - daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver.