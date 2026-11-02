Heat Filmmaker Michael Mann Taken To Hospital After Gun Range Accident

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31.

According to a statement from Mann's representative, the filmmaker suffered a "superficial injury" in the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, The Indian Express reported.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” his representative reportedly said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of shots fired at Range LA at around 4 pm on Saturday. Following an investigation, authorities determined that the shooting was accidental. Mann was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

“Responding units' investigation determined the shooting to be accidental. The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” authorities said.

Interestingly, Mann is said to have been an experienced target shooter for decades.

Michael Mann's illustrious career

Mann is known as one of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers, particularly for his crime dramas and thrillers. His filmography includes several acclaimed titles, including Thief (1981), Manhunter (1986), Heat (1995), The Insider (1999), Collateral (2004) and Miami Vice (2006).

One of his most celebrated works is Heat, the 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The film, which revolves around a detective and a professional bank robber on opposite sides of the law, is widely regarded as a landmark in the crime thriller genre.

Mann has received four Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations over his career. His most recent directorial venture was Ferrari (2023), starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.