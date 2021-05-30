Heartbroken, Kajol Shares An Emotional Post Remembering Devi Producer Ryan Stephen

A file photo of Kajol with Ryan Stephen. (courtesy kajol)

Kajol shared an emotional note for late producer Ryan Stephen, who died of COVID-19 in Goa on Saturday. Ryan Stephen had produced the short film Devi, in which Kajol starred with Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and a few others. Producer Ryan Stephen was the co-founder of production house Electric Apples Entertainment. On Instagram, Kajol posted a picture collage, featuring some of her throwbacks with the late producer and she wrote: "Tell me there's a heaven, tell me that it's true, tell me there's a reason why I'm seeing what I do. Tell me there's a heaven where all those people go. Tell me they're all happy now. Please tell me that it's so.... Love you forever and ever Ryan Stephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?"

On Saturday, members of the film fraternity, paid tributes to the late film producer on social media. Kiara Advani, who starred in Indoo Ki Jawani, which was backed by Ryan Stephen, wrote in her Instagram story: "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon." Dia Mirza tweeted, "Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings I've ever known."

Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i've ever known https://t.co/QZbviknDi8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2021

Ryan Stephen was a part of the entertainment industry for over 2 decades. He began his career as a club reporter. He even worked as a film consultant. He also served as a PR representative for movies like Jism, Paap, Rog and LOC, to name a few. Ryan had also collaborated with TV channels such as MTV, Zoom, Zee and 9XM for various work and for a brief period.