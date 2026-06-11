Kimi Antonelli Playfully Trolls Kim Kardashian With Hilarious Towel Question

Kim Kardashian grabbed attention for her appearances at the Formula 1 race, but a much smaller moment from the Monaco Grand Prix has now become the centre of attention. The reality star found herself in the spotlight after accidentally taking a towel that was meant for young F1 driver Kimi Antonelli.

The clips quickly spread across social media when fans noticed Kim using the towel to clean her sunglasses, unaware that it was set aside for the race winner. Now, Antonelli has decided to have some fun with the situation instead of taking it seriously.

In a fun video, Kimi Antonelli jokingly searched for his missing towel, while asking people if they had seen it before, pretending he had nothing to dry his hands with. The lighthearted clip left fans amused, many of whom praised Antonelli's sense of humour.

Antonelli begins the video, shared on Instagram, by asking the camera, “I was wondering, have you seen my towel?” He then turns to his Mercedes teammate George Russell and asks the same question, but Russell simply says he has not seen it. Later in the clip, Antonelli is shown washing his hands before once again jokingly asking, “Hey, have you seen my towel?”

Apart from the towel mix up, Kim Kardashian also attracted attention for her PDA filled moments with Lewis Hamilton. The Formula 1 star was seen blowing a kiss in her direction and later the pair were spotted sharing hugs and kisses at the track.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a great weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, after he finished in second place. The race was won by Kimi Antonelli, who continued his impressive form by claiming his fifth straight victory.