Has Bollywood Found Its New Superstar In <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday?

After Saiyaara's blockbuster success, a new name has been dominating every conversation, Ahaan Panday. From Instagram fan edits to viral reels and heartfelt DMs from fans, the curiosity around Ahaan has hit fever pitch. He's being called charming, magnetic, and most of all, someone with that elusive X-factor that makes a star.

In fact, several moviegoers NDTV spoke to were quick to use the word "superstar" when describing Ahaan.

"I really liked his acting. I definitely think he has the potential to become the next superstar," said one viewer.

Another added, "He has that charm. If he chooses the right films, he'll go very far."

It's not just audiences, the studio behind Saiyaara is also watching this phenomenon unfold. YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani revealed to NDTV that even Aditya Chopra had noted, "This generation needs a superstar."

And while the intention was never to launch Ahaan as one, the reception is undeniable.

"We didn't set out to make him a star, but it looks like the audience has decided for us," Widhani admitted.

But is it fair or even wise to pin the future of superstardom on someone just one film old?

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh urges caution.

"It's a bit too early to compare Ahaan with any superstar whether it's Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh. These people have decades of experience behind them. Ahaan has just started off, so let's not burden him by calling him the next big superstar just yet."

Still, Adarsh acknowledges that Ahaan has made a strong impression.

"Yes, I would say he's the heartthrob of this generation right now. The youth factor will always have an edge that's how it has always worked. When Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were young, they got that attention. Then Hrithik, Ranbir, and Ranveer followed. Even in between, we saw actors like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Aditya Roy Kapur capturing the youth's imagination. Now, it's Ahaan's moment."

He added that it's a positive sign for the industry.

"We keep complaining there's a lack of new faces, new talent. But now we have Ahaan and Aneet [Padda]. It's a great phase and newcomers, even from outside the film industry, must be given opportunities. There's immense talent waiting to be discovered."

But Bollywood history is filled with cautionary tales of overnight fame not translating into lasting stardom from Kumar Gaurav (Love Story) and Rahul Roy (Aashiqui) to Rajiv Kapoor (Ram Teri Ganga Maili), Bhagyashree (Maine Pyaar Kiya) and Ameesha Patel (Kaho Na Pyaar Hai). Each burst onto the scene with a massive debut hit but struggled to sustain that momentum. Stardom, as experience shows, isn't about one hit it's about consistency, choices, and reinvention.

So yes, the audience is clearly hungry for a new superstar. Ahaan Panday may just be their pick. But whether he becomes the face of this generation or a fleeting heartthrob will depend on what comes next.

For now, Bollywood may not officially have a new superstar, but it certainly has a strong contender.