Independence Day 2023: Celebrate The Day With These 5 Patriotic Movies

Aamir Khan and team in a scene from Lagaan. (Courtesy: AAMIRCRAZE)

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. There is no better day to honour the great men and women who laid down their lives for an independent India. Over the years, our film industry too has created a fair share of patriotic films that demand our attention. These cinematic gems capture the spirit of the nation, the sacrifices made by its heroes, and the journey towards freedom. From historical epics to modern tales of bravery, there are several patriotic films that you can watch with your family and friends on the occasion. To make it easier for you, we have curated a list of five such films.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh chronicles the life of Bhagat Singh and his invaluable contributions to the Indian freedom struggle. The film sheds light on Bhagat Singh's revolutionary ideals and his unwavering commitment to the cause. The Legend of Bhagat Singh also stars Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Amrita Rao in important roles.

Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is a period drama set during British colonial rule in the sub-continent. The film revolves around a group of villagers who challenge their British rulers to a game of cricket. If the villagers win, the colonisers promise to waive off the oppressive taxes. The film has attained a cult status over the years and is worthy of a watch or rewatch.

3. Rang De Basanti

Another Aamir Khan film, this cult classic follows a group of young friends who, while acting in a documentary about India's freedom fighters, align with the ideologies of the revolutionaries and realise the need to stand up against corruption in contemporary society. The film blends the past and present seamlessly, taking us into the midst of the freedom struggle that saw young men and women become agents of change.

4. Gandhi

Directed by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi is a biographical film that portrays the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Ben Kingsley's portrayal of Gandhi is a lesson in acting, making the film a must-watch.

5. Shershaah

In 2021, director Vishnuvardhan helmed Shershaah, a film that delves into the extraordinary life of Captain Vikram Batra. This narrative pays tribute to the courageous Indian soldier who posthumously received the Param Vir Chakra, the nation's highest military honour. The film recounts his pivotal role in the Kargil War of 1999.

