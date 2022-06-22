Happy Birthday, Vijay: 5 Movies To Celebrate The Superstar's Filmography

Vijay in a still from Pokkiri. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Vijay needs no introduction. The actor, also known as Ilayathalapathy, has ruled the Tamil film industry since his debut in 1992. With a range of roles spanning various genres, Vijay enjoys a fan following that transcends geographical boundaries. Over the years, several of his films have broken box office records, only adding to his fame and power as one of India's most bankable stars. In addition to his films, Vijay has also been involved in extensive philanthropic works. The actor has also bagged as many as three State Film Awards by Government of Tamil Nadu for his stellar work, over the years.

1. Pokkiri

Pokkiri is one of the biggest films of Vijay's career and this comes as no surprise. The complete entertainer, which was based on the Telugu film of the same name, stars Vijay as Thamizh, a thug with a secret.

2. Poove Unakkaga

Poove Unakkaga was Vijay's first blockbuster that catapulted him into state-wide fame. The movie is a love story with Vijay as Raja teaching two families the true meaning of love, sacrifice and forgiveness.

3. Kadhaluku Mariyadhai

Long before Vijay was sending five villains flying with one kick, he was a romantic hero straight out of a Mills & Boons novel. And, Kadhaluku Mariyadhai is a fairytale-like love story that proves just this. Watch it for the simple yet sweet story and Vijay and Shalini's terrific chemistry.

4. Kaththi

Kaththi is one of Vijay's most celebrated films in which he features in a double role. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss thriller, Vijay plays an escaped prisoner Kathiresan as well as an upright civilian named Jeeva.

5. Ghilli

Ghilli is the best of both worlds with Vijay playing the romantic hero while pulling off action moves like never before. With Trisha playing the female lead, the film has oodles of suspense, a banger soundtrack and some sleek fight scenes.

