Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Why We Love Stopping By Her Instagram Profile, Explained In Pics

Neetu Kapoor with her family. (courtesy: neetu54)

Happy birthday, Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress has a lot to be happy about. The star's return to the big screen with JugJugg Jeeyo was met with a thunderous response from both fans and critics. On the personal front, her son Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April, this year, and the couple announced their pregnancy last month. Needless to say, wishes are flowing in from all quarters for Neetu Kapoor, with fans, friends and family flooding social media with posts and special pictures, many of which have been reshared by Neetu Kapoor herself. Neetu Kapoor is also no stranger to social media adulation, which she received in abundance as she embraced Instagram ahead of her comeback to the movies.

Now, on her birthday we are revisiting some of Neetu Kapoor's most special Instagram posts over the last few years.

Neetu Kapoor proved that she can ace any millennial trend when she dropped a mirror selfie after the wrap of her film, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Neetu Kapoor also gave us ethnic fashion goals for a lifetime when she shared images of herself in beautiful Indian ensembles.

Neetu Kapoor also channelled the retro goddess within her once and it was a treat for sore eyes.

Much of Neetu Kapoor's social media timeline is dedicated to her family. This includes photos of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor and their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. A case in point is this image from the couple's wedding in 1980 that features Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor glowing as the groom and bride.

We also love how amazing the couple looks in this candid image that Neetu Kapoor shared recently.

Neetu Kapoor also won the Internet over when she casually dropped a photo with her superstar son, Ranbir Kapoor while shooting together for an ad.

And, we still cannot get over this picture, one that broke the Internet, taken during Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony. The image features Neetu Kapoor dancing with her son, daughter, son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, and nieces Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

In another image, she posed with her family – minus Bharat Sahni – calling them her “world”. The photo features Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima and Riddhima's daughter Samara.

Here's another image of Neetu Kapoor having a blast with her children and their spouses.

As a part of the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor also often drops some unseen images featuring Bollywood legends at their candid best. Take for instance this photo of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor having a blast with Dev Anand in the background.

Tell us your favourite Neetu Kapoor post from the list.