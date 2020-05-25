'Happy Birthday, Karan Johar': Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Write Adorable Wishes

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy anushkasharma )

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 48 on Monday. Birthday wishes poured in for the filmmaker from his friends from the industry and his fans. KJo's Bombay Velvet co-star Anushka Sharma wished him in the most adorable way possible. Anushka wrote a super cute birthday wish for him and his "legendary pout" on her Instagram stories. Anushka shared a picture with KJo and wrote, "Happy happy happiest to you and your legendary pout. Hope you both enjoy each other's company in good health, love and happiness always." In the picture, Anushka can be seen posing for the camera, while KJo can be seen pouting. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Anushka Sharma.

Vicky Kaushal, who also starred with KJo in Bombay Velvet, shared a super hilarious picture of themselves and wrote a warm birthday wish for him. Vicky shared a picture from the 65th Filmfare Awards, 2020 where KJo and Vicky hosted the awards ceremony. In the picture, Vicky and Akshay Kumar can be seen lifting KJo. Sharing the hilarious picture, Vicky wrote, "To the man who is always so full of warmth and love for everyone around. Happy birthday Karan Johar." Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Vicky Kaushal.

Maheep Kapoor shared a set of throwback pictures featuring Karan Johar and wrote a warm birthday wish for him. In the set of pictures, Maheep Kapoor and KJo can be seen posing together for the pictures. "Happy birthday Karan Johar. Love you loads," wrote Maheep Kapoor. Take a look:

Raveena Tandon shared a set of adorable pictures with the filmmaker on his birthday. In one of the pictures, Raveena and KJo can be seen pouting together, while in another shot, KJo and Raveena is accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. "Happy Birthday Karan Johar. Cheers to all the fun times and more to come! Love to kids and mom. Hope you are having a special day," Raveena wrote.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has worked with KJo in several films such as Student Of The Year, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Dostana, shared an adorable picture of KJo and wished him. Manish Malhotra shared a picture of KJo with his kids Yash and Roohi and wrote, "Birthday boy and family love." He also shared a throwback picture with "the birthday boy" on his Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Manish Malhotra.

On the work front, Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. He will resume the last leg of the shoot of his period drama Takht after the lockdown gets over. His upcoming production ventures include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.