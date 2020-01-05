Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: The Actress Cuts Cake With Ranveer Singh And Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday

The actress celebrated her birthday with photographers at the airport

Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak

Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone. The actress, who turned 34 on January 5, began her birthday celebrations at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. Deepika, who reportedly flew off to Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh to spend her special day with acid attack survivors of the city, was spotted cutting her birthday cake with Ranveer and paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. After one of the paps surprised Deepika by bringing a cake for her at the airport, the actress thanked him and cut the cake with him and other photographers. The adorable couple then also happily posed with the paparazzo. Deepika and Ranveer's airport outfits, as always, stole the spotlight. She was wearing an oversized blue striped satin shirt, which she paired with a red sweater and blue striped pants. Ranveer, on the other hand, was photographed wearing a striped tee, blue jeans and a long brown overcoat.

Pictures and videos of Deepika celebrating her birthday with the press photographers at the airport is going crazy viral on social media. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone also had pre-birthday celebrations with the team of Chhapaak. She cut a cake with director Meghna Gulzar and her co-star Vikrant Massey in Mumbai on Saturday. In the pictures, Deepika could be seen dressed in a white crop top and floral print trousers. Check out the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress plays acid attack survivor Malti in the film. Chhapaak will open in theatres near you on January 10.