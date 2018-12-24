Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor. Sonam's Touching Note Will Make You Cry And Smile

Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor!

Highlights Anil Kapoor's wife wished him on Instagram "Happy birthday, my amazing husband," she wrote Sonam sent best wishes on Instagram

First, Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor. The 62-year-old actor received birthday wishes from his eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor and they are so adorable. Busy star Sonam Kapoor, who is currently out of Mumbai, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to wish daddy dearest with a heart-felt note that will make you well up. Sonam co-stars with Anil Kapoor for the first time in the upcoming film, which will see the duo translate their real life father-daughter bond on screen as well. "Happy happy birthday dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your co-star... And you also had to see me get married," read a part of Sonam's message.

Sonam Kapoor and Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja had a big fat wedding in May this year and Anil Kapoor looked the happiest as the father of the bride during the festivities. In her note, Sonam added that this year, has been a year of mixed feelings. "All this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time... I'm thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing, and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age... love you so much," she wrote in her note.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently out of Maximum City busy with her work commitments, couldn't have missed Anil Kapoor's mid-night birthday celebrations for the world. She was on video call while Harshvardhan, Rhea and Sunita Kapoor joined Anil Kapoor for the cake-cutting session last night. Rhea shared a video of the celebrations on her Instagram story.

Sunita Kapoor's birthday wish for her actor husband is also equally adorable: "Happy birthday my amazing husband, my biggest blessing, my favourite answered prayer, and my true love forever."

And trust Arjun Kapoor to post the most classic birthday wish for chachu Anil Kapoor: "The maddest man child who's 26 going on 62!"

The maddest man child who's 26 going on 62 !!! Janamdin Mubarakan !!! It's been a privilege to be ur nephew & an honour being ur co star... @AnilKapoor#whataplaya#chaiwaala#slumdogmillionaire#jhakaas#agelesswonderpic.twitter.com/GjcEvj1amt — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 24, 2018

Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani summed up the best birthday wish for Anil Kapoor and said: "Happy 18th birthday AK!"

Anil Kapoor, who is an example of the saying that age is just a number, also shared his fitness secret on his birthday:

Jab saara jag sota hai, humari kahani raftaar leti hai...



Could not think of a better way to kick off the birthday!

Also, need to burn off all those cakes!#birthdaymotivation#stayfitstayhappy#fitspirationpic.twitter.com/wuNalfByao — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2018

Sonam and Anil Kapoor also released the first look poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Monday:

Anil Kapoor recently voiced the character of Baloo in the Hindi version of Netflix's Mowgli. Apart from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he also has Total Dhamaal in the pipeline.