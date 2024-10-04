Advertisement

Halle Bailey And DDG Break Up 8 Months After Welcoming Son: "We Are Still Best Friends"

The couple, who began dating in January 2022, welcomed their son, Halo, in January 2024

Halle Bailey And DDG Break Up 8 Months After Welcoming Son: "We Are Still Best Friends"
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: popcrave)
New Delhi:

Halle Bailey and DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr) have officially ended their relationship. The social media star announced the news on his Instagram Stories on October 3. DDG wrote, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

DDG mentioned that he and the Little Mermaid star will now focus on their individual journeys and their roles as co-parents, "As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've build and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement." Read the statement below.

The couple, who began dating in January 2022, welcomed their son, Halo, in January 2024. In August 2022, shortly after they went public with their romance, Halle Bailey expressed her deep feelings for DDG, saying she was "for sure" in love with him. She recalled being inspired by young Black creators on YouTube, mentioning how she had initially forgotten about him until she discovered his music again. "Coincidentally, he messaged me - and the rest is history," she said in Essence's September/October 2022 cover story.

