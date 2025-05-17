<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i>: Mouni Roy Reveals What Makes Varun Dhawan An Amazing Human Being

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Varun Dhawan is filming his father's project, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai." Mouni Roy shared BTS photos on Instagram after completing filming. She praised Varun Dhawan as hardworking and a talented superstar.

Varun Dhawan has been busy shooting for his father, filmmaker David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and Mouni Roy. Now after the schedule wrap of the film, Mouni took to her Instagram account, to share a series of BTS pictures from the film set.

The carousel features pictures of Mouni with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, a lovely selfie with Mrunal Thakur, a boomerang video with the cast and more.

Mouni had the most unique compliment for Varun Dhawan, she wrote, "Varunaaaaa, @varundvn you are the most earnest, hardworking, loving, handsome, superstar I have worked with. Unlucky for you, your acting/dancing precedes the amazing human being that you are."

As for the remaining cast, Mouni added, "If any of you understand magic and the theory of a dream come true, this is it. Working with David sir was a lifelong dream. His films is "FRIENDS" for me. Best experience ever. @farhadsamji Thank you for being the kindest and helping me out the most in this film, you are the best."

For Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, Mouni said, "@hegdepooja you are beautiful inside out and I shall never forget the support you gave me yesterday for a scene I wasn't prepared for. Want to see you do wonders; you deserve it. ANDDDDDDDDDDD my dearest Mrunal @mrunalthakur uffffff. You are so f****** brilliant, I'm at a loss of words. I knew the first time I met you that you are meant for bigggg, errrrrrrr the best filmsssssss. My stunning beautiful baby. Keep at it. Keep working hard and the sky is the limit."

"Have loved @jimmysheirgill sir forever, always have always will !!!!! SIRRRRRRRR, we love youuuuuuuu!!!!!!!! THE MOST. Ok...... now I'm done. #schedulewrap, #HJTIHH," concluded Mouni.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film is expected to be released in theatres on October 2, 2025.