More Pics From Gul Panag And Son Nihal's Holiday. Next Stop - Tso Moriri

Gul Panag is having a wonderful time with her family. Oh yes, we are talking about her cycling trip. Current stop: Tso Moriri. The pictures are a sight for sore eyes. The album features Gul Panag, her husband Rishi Attari and their son Nihal. In one of the frames, we can also spot her parents as the family enjoys the scenic beauty. The opening slide features Gul Panag and Nihal enjoying the icy cold water. But wait, there is a story behind this. The actress has narrated it in her caption. “Water so clear and icy cold. Cryotherapy for tired feet. Nihal coaxed me to get in. Swipe to see me not agreeing. Then finally giving in.” Now, she wants us to take a look at the last pic. “3rd photo is of us, sitting perched on a viewpoint, taking in the splendid sights of Tso Moriri. I now realise why my father has always maintained that it's prettier than Pangong Tso.”

Gul Panag also shared her hair wash experience after eight days. Along with a picture featuring herself and son Nihal, Gul Panag wrote, “Tso Moriri at last. And, the first hair wash in 8 days. The dust and diesel fume residue in the hair creates a special kind of matte effect.”

Well, we must add that Tso Moriri is the last leg of her trip. How do we know, you ask? Gul Panag announced it on Instagram. Explaining the journey, she said, “The lady leg of our cycling trip to Ladakh takes us on a road less travelled. Literally - because there's no road. The metal road ends at Tso Kar. From there on there's a jeep track. Most of the traffic on the Manali Leh route goes straight to TanglangLa & Upshi after Debring. We took a right turn towards Tso Kar.

