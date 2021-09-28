Guess The Celeb: This Yoga Junkie Is A Fan Of Headstands

From Ananya Panday's yoga diaries (courtesy anshukayoga)

Ananya Panday went on a trip to Maldives and had the best time ever. Once back in Mumbai, she started the week with an intense yoga session, that too on a Monday. Mumbai's yoga studio Anshuka Yoga shared a glimpse of Ananya Panday's fitness routine and it indeed looks like a pretty interesting session. In the photo shared on Instagram, Ananya Panday can be seen perfecting a headstand with little help from her trainer. "Coming h(OM)e strong, welcome back to the studio," fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani captioned the post. In the comments section, Ananya Panday hilariously thanked her trainer for supporting her posture.

You may have to do a head-tilt to confirm that's actually Ananya Panday on the yoga mat. Here, take a look:

What proceeded Ananya Panday's yoga sessions were her adventures in the Maldives. Thanks to her fitness classes that Ananya Panday manages to look like this: "Glamingo," she said.

Here's when Ananya Panday was caught chasing the sunset in the Maldives:

Meet Ananya Panday, the "hot mess":

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky and Bhavana Panday. In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in 2020 movie Khaali Peeli. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 and has also featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her upcoming projects include Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday also has a Shakun Batra-directed film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up, the schedule of which wrapped last month. Ananya Panday is also part of a new film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.