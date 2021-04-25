Guess The Actress Whose Sunday Began Like This

She shared it on her Instagram story (courtesy aslisona)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is one of those, who takes her yoga classes very, very seriously. Sunday or Monday, she likes to start the day with a refreshing session of yoga - a glimpse of which we got in her Instagram story today. The 33-year-old actress began the day on a fitness note and celebrated her tiny achievement on Instagram. "Starting Sunday right," Sonakshi captioned her photo, in which she can be seen doing a Surya Namaskar. Dressed in peach coloured athleisure, Sonakshi Sinha matched the morning hues streaming through the room. "Yoga time," she described her photo. Here, take a look.

After getting done with yoga, Sonakshi Sinha checked into Instagram with a Sunday special selfie and wrote: "Unlike this photo, I have no filter."

Meanwhile, sharing another glimpse of her exercise session, Sonakshi wrote that the idea of working from home is actually synonymous with sweating it out at home: "When WFH for you means work out from home," she wrote and added: "Ghar pe raho."

Sonakshi Sinha often trends a great deal for repeatedly shutting down trolls on social media. Last year, she resigned from Twitter in her attempt to shut out social media negativity. She continues to be very active on Instagram. In terms of work, Sonakshi Sinha is best known for starring in films such as Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal , Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Welcome To New York, among others. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release in August this year.