Guess The Actress Who Got Her Name Inked On Her Back

Shruti Haasan has to be the coolest actress on social media today. When she is not cracking us up with her witty jokes, she is stunning us all with her gorgeous pictures. And, who can forget the gothic charm that she spreads on Instagram, giving us fashion and makeup goals along the way? The actress is also well-known for her penchant for tattoos and shared a sneak peek of one of her five tattoos on Instagram. In her latest post, Shruti Haasan is posing with her bare back facing the camera. Her tattoo, written in Tamil script, spells her name out: “Shruti”.

Along with the black-and-white image, Shruti Haasan wrote, “Say my name - say it out loud.” Fans and followers of the actress flooded the comment section with heart-eye emojis and compliments.

The tattoo of her name is not the only one Shruti Haasan flaunts like a diva. In a recent photo, we can catch a glimpse of a large rose on her wrist. “Nothing to hide = dead in the eye - play with the shadows bask in the light keep your energies buzzing with your custom made life,” was her caption.

And in another video, Shruti Haasan is seen showing off a dainty tattoo on her left foot. Did someone say stunning, yet? In the caption box, the actress wrote, “Baby tiger on the prowl.” With another tattoo on her lower back and one behind her ear, we have to say that Shruti is the tattoo queen we love to cheer on.

And, while she loves to leave her fans in awe of her super cool avatar, Shruti Haasan also believes in keeping it real on Instagram. A few weeks ago, the actress shared a throwback image of her 17-year-old self. “When I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17. I look a bit (poomoji) and a bit (star emoji) but that is like life isn't it. I have always loved working and growing, even sideways,” the actress wrote.

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. She is known for her work in films such as Gabbar Singh, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram and D-Day among others.