Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Marries Film's Co-Writer Noah Baumbach

Director-writer couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were married in New York at City Hall. A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news to People magazine. Greta Gerwig, 40, and Noah Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking Barbie, which they co-wrote and she directed.

The couple has been together for over a decade, meeting on Baumbach's 2010 directorial Greenberg before they officially started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

Earlier this year, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They became parents to their first child, Harold (four).

Noah Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife Greenberg co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including White Noise, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

