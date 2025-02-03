Grammys 2025: Who Won, Who Didn't And Who Rode A Giant Pink Pony

The 2025 Grammys were nothing short of a spectacular celebration of music, with unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and some surprise twists. The night also served a larger purpose, raising millions to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Here's a look at the biggest highlights of the night.

Beyonce - Queen Bey Takes Another Crown

Beyonce made history once again at the 2025 Grammys by winning Album of the Year for her album Cowboy Carter. She was competing against notable nominees such as Andre 3000 (New Blue Sun), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet), and Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department), Beyonce's win marked a crowning achievement in her already illustrious career.

Charli XCX Doesn't Bring The Party, She Is The Party

Charli XCX brought the energy to the Grammy stage with an unforgettable performance of her hits Von Dutch and Guess. The British pop sensation also walked away with several awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Pop Recording.

Kendrick Lamar's Double Grammy Glory

Kendrick Lamar had a massive night, claiming both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his powerful track Not Like Us. Accepting the award from the legendary Diana Ross, he highlighted the power of rap music, saying, "Nothing is more powerful than rap music. We are the culture. It's gonna always stay here and live forever."

Shakira: Back and Better Than Ever

After a long hiatus since her last Grammy performance in 2007, Shakira returned to the stage in style with an electrifying performance of her hit song Ojos Asi, followed by her Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

In Memoriam: Honouring The Legends We Lost

The Grammys took a poignant moment to honour the artists we lost over the past year in the In Memoriam segment. Coldplay's Chris Martin performed his song All My Love as part of the tribute. The segment opened with a tribute to Liam Payne, who tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina last October.

Other notable figures honoured included Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Sam Moore, Fatman Scoop, and more, paying respect to the legends who shaped the music world.

"Trans People Are Not Invisible": Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Die With a Smile. During her acceptance speech, Lady Gaga made a statement about the trans community, saying, "Trans people are not invisible."

She reminded the world of the importance of inclusivity and representation in the music industry. Additionally, Gaga surprised her fans by previewing her upcoming single Abracadabra during a commercial break.

Sabrina Carpenter: A Showstopping Flop (On Purpose)

Sabrina Carpenter had a little oops moment when she missed her spotlight, dropped her cane, and fell through a trap door mid-performance. But don't worry - it was all part of the act. What followed was a hilarious, energetic, and totally fabulous tap-dancing routine, turning what could've been a disaster into pure entertainment.

The Weeknd's Surprise Comeback (And We're Here For It)

After years of boycotting the Grammys, The Weeknd made a jaw-dropping return to the stage. No one expected it, and yet there he was, performing hits from his new album Cry For Me and Timeless. It was a performance full of swagger and heart - and definitely one of the night's big surprises.

Chappell Roan And Her Giant Pink Pony

Chappell Roan brought a show-stopping performance to the Grammys stage with her song Pink Pony Club, a celebration of queer discovery and her love letter to Los Angeles. Dressed in a sequined cowboy hat and sparkly boots, Roan rode a giant pink carousel pony while performing alongside dancers dressed as rodeo clowns.

Kanye West - The Red Carpet Rebel

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made an entrance that had everyone talking. Bianca's sheer, barely-there outfit left little to the imagination as the couple posed for photos before quickly exiting the ceremony.

Oops, No Grammy For Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish

Despite securing multiple nominations, both Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish left the Grammys empty-handed. Taylor, who had six nominations, failed to win recognition for her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Similarly, Billie Eilish, a favourite in several categories, lost all seven of her nominations.

Grammys With A Purpose

The 2025 Grammys weren't just about celebrating music - they were about helping out. The night raised $7 million for wildfire relief and supporting music professionals affected by the LA fires.

