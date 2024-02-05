Grammys 2024: Former Winner Ricky Kej's Appreciation Post For Team Shakti - 'India Is Shining In Every Direction'

Shankar Mahadevan of Shakti accepts the Global Music Album award at the Grammys. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Indian music composer and former Grammy winner Ricky Kej heaped praises on Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain after their fusion band Shakti won big at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. The fusion band Shakti featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan won the Global Music Album for The Moment at the Grammys, held on Monday in Los Angeles. Congratulating the team and sharing his joy on X, Ricky Kej wrote, "SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 ! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Zakir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant."

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs#GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024

In another post, Ricky Kej treated his social media fans to a picture of himself, all suited up for the Grammys. Documenting his experience at the biggest music awards, he wrote, "Had an excellent time at the Grammys. The Living Legend Ustad Zakir Hussain wins 3 Grammys in one night and creates history. Virtuoso flutist Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2 Grammys! Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh & Ganesh Rajagopalan win 1 Grammy each."

Had an excellent time at the Grammys :-)

For those of you who want to know.. here are the new Grammy Award Winners from India.. All superb musicians and some are living legends!



For Bela Flecks - As We Speak (2 Grammy wins)

1) Ustad Zakir Hussain

2) Rakesh Chaurasia



For John… pic.twitter.com/CGEUJXuww4 — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 5, 2024

Among the top prizes, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year, and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year. Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Miley Cyrus won Best Pop Solo Performance.

42-year-old Ricky Kej won his third Grammy last year for his album Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland. His first and second Grammys were in the Best New Age Album category in 2015 and 2022 respectively.