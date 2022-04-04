Grammys 2022: After Oscars, Lata Mangeshkar Left Out Of Another Tribute. Twitter Is Furious

Lata Mangeshkar's throwback photo (Courtesy: lata_mangeshkar)

The Grammys 2022 In Memoriam section failed to honor Lata Mangeshkar, who was one of the iconic voices across the world. The In Memoriam section remembers all the entertainment personalities that we lost in the last year. Not just Grammys 2022, even the Oscars 2022 In Memoriam section had failed to honor Lata Mangeshkar. She began her career as a playback singer and worked for more than 70 years.

The Grammys 2022 In Memoriam section paid tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins, Tom Parker, DMX, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Mark Lanegan, Shock G, Virgil Abloh, Biz Markie, Rusty Young, Connie Bradley, Stonewall Jackson, and Roger Hawkins were also remembered during the In Memoriam section.

Fans of Lata Mangeshkar are disappointed in the Recording Academy and have expressed their thoughts on Twitter. A fan wrote, "How did you miss the iconic and legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, @mangeshkarlata, in the Memoriam segment this evening?"

How did you miss the iconic and legendary singer #LataMangeshkar, @mangeshkarlata, in the memoriam segment this evening? — nita kastuar (@nitasays) April 4, 2022

Another fan wrote, "I think at this point, People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam #Disgraceful #LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shameful."

I think at this point,People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam#Disgraceful#LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs#GrammyAwards@GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shamefulpic.twitter.com/a2WRYE9qMy — Kiss (@GtKiss0809) April 4, 2022

"So, the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar. & then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL!" reads the tweet of another fan.

So the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar.



& then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL! — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) April 4, 2022

One more angry fan wrote, "First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight."

First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight. — Jennifer Johnson (@writergirl104) April 4, 2022

One more tweet reads, "Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go Forgetting #LataMangeshkar, the Legend."

Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go Forgetting #LataMangeshkar ,the Legend — Simran Wahla (@WahlaSimran) April 4, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar died in February this year and she is remembered for songs like Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, Lag Ja Gale, Apki Narzon Ne Samjha, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Dil To Pagal Hai, Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, and others. She had recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages primarily in Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali.

Lata Mangeshkar's first song was Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau. In her career, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, many National and Filmfare Awards.