Grammy Award Winner Naomi Judd Dies Of Mental Illness

Naomi Judd. (courtesy: thenaomijudd)

Naomi Judd, a five-time Grammy award winner, died at the age of 76 on Saturday. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd confirmed the news in her statement on Twitter. Naomi and her daughter Wynonna formed The Judds, the country music duo, in 1983. After her last tour, Naomi developed depression, panic attacks, anxiety and tremors.

Naomi Judd, along with her daughter, Wynonna, scored twenty top-10 hits and went undefeated for eight consecutive years at music awards shows. Their first single, Had a Dream (for the Heart) released in 1983, and it reached number 17 on the Billboard. As a songwriter, Naomi Judd also won a Grammy for country song of the year with the Judds' hit Love Can Build a Bridge.

Soon after Naomi Judd's death news broke out, several celebs mourned the demise of the veteran singer. Singer Maren Morris tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge' just a few short weeks ago”.

Singer Melissa Etheridge tweeted, “I am sending love and peace to @Wynonna tonight. All the daughters in the world know the special place a mother holds in our hearts. Know that she is no longer in pain. Peace, my friend. #NaomiJudd”

Country music star Carrie Underwood tweeted, "Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today..."



Naomi Judd announced her retirement after being diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1990. Her final album, Love Can Build a Bridge, with daughter Wynonna, was released the same year. In 1991, the group was disbanded, but in 2000 when Naomi's health improved, the duo reunited with a live album.



