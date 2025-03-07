Govinda's Secretary Shashi Sinha Dismisses Reports Of His Own Death: "I'm Fit And Fine"

Govinda's former secretary Shashi Prabhu died on March 6 in Mumbai. He was, reportedly, battling heart issues and had currently undergone bypass surgery. Govinda arrived at his house to stand by his family in the hour of need. Pictures and videos from the venue went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Govinda can be seen wiping tears.

Govinda's current secretary Shashi Sinha, who shares his first name with the former one, received condolence messages as false news of his death were in circulation on Thursday.

Clearing the air over the confusion of names and dismissing the news of his own death, Shashi Sinha told news agency IANS, "I have been receiving numerous condolences messages and calls on my phone since the false news of my death circulated."

"Since I share the same name as Govinda's old friend and former secretary Shashi Prabhu, the confusion led to this false news. Shashi Prabhu was his secretary at the time of Ilzaam, after that, I have been looking after this work," he told IANS.

Shashi Sinha also spoke about the close bond that Govinda shared with his former secretary Shashi Prabhu.

He told ETimes, "He was Govinda's childhood friend. From the very beginning, they shared a close bond, and for many years, he also worked for Govinda. I got to know him later. But during Govinda's early struggles, he was like a brother to him. Govinda loved him like a brother, and their relationship remains the same to this day."

It's also believed that Shashi Prabhu was an instrumental in bringing the star into politics.

Shashi Sinha, the current secretary, is with Govinda for several years now. He is also responsible for managing several other B-town celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Sangeeta Bijlani, to name a few.