Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculations

The internet has been abuzz with the recent divorce rumours surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. But now, the actor's wife has shut down all speculations.

Sunita mentioned that no one can separate her from Govinda.

She said, “Alag-alag rehne ka matlab yeh hai ki jab unhone politics join ki thi, tab hamari beti badi ho rahi thi, aur uss samay kai karyakarta ghar par aate the. [Living separately means that when he joined politics, our daughter was growing up and many party workers used to visit our home.]”

She added, “Ab jab beti jawan ho gayi hai, hum ghar mein aaram se shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha. Agar iss duniya mein koi mai ka laal mujhe aur Govinda ko alag kar sakta hai, toh samne aakar dikhaye. [Now that our daughter is grown up, we can move around freely at home in our shorts, so we took an office space right in front of our house. If anyone in this world thinks they can separate me and Govinda, let them come forward and try.]”

For the unversed, earlier, in a chat with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja opened up about their living arrangement.

She shared that she and Govinda mostly stay separately since he often spends nights at his bungalow after late meetings and gatherings.

"We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he'll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel you end up wasting your energy by talking too much," Sunita Ahuja said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The couple announced their wedding in 1988, after welcoming their daughter Tina. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.