Did Govinda Give His Son Any Career Advice? Sunita Ahuja: "Nobody Listens To Govinda"

One of the most popular and bankable actors of the 90s, Govinda reached the heights of commercial success that few stars have been able to. So, as his son Yashvardan Ahuja is set to make his Bollywood debut in 2025, does he seek career advice from his superstar father?

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares the truth. "Nobody listens to Govinda's advice because it's stuck in the 90s. I give advice suited to 2024. We keep telling Govinda to move on from the 90s," she said.

Sunita Ahuja recently appeared on the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, where she opened up about Govinda, his way of life and also his about his celebrated collaboration with director David Dhawan.

Speaking about Govinda's partnership with David Dhawan fell apart after doing 18 blockbusters together, Sunita said, "Back then, actors used to have a lot of 'chamchas', and they would create misunderstandings. People became jealous seeing the partnership between David and Govinda. When you surround yourself with negative people, you're bound to absorb their negativity."

In the Govinda-David Dhawan feud, Sunita defended the filmmaker, saying that his advice to Govinda was not from a wrong place, and he had only asked her superstar husband to adapt according to the changing times.

"David didn't say anything wrong. He said that in the 90s, solo-hero films worked, but that's no longer the case. Rarely do they succeed today," she revealed.

Further elaborating David Dhawan's advice, Sunita cleared, "David suggested that Govinda take up second-lead roles, but not insignificant ones. After all, he played a second lead in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and that wasn't a bad choice."

But she also blamed the people around the actor for his downfall.

"People around Govinda would provoke him, saying, 'You're the hero.' It makes me angry to see how these things happened. The people in Govinda's circle weren't good; they instigated him against," she remarked.

In the same podcast, Sunita also addressed her daughter Tina Ahuja's unsuccessful career, blaming Govinda's image for it.

Sunita said, "Everyone has created a fear that if Tina works, then Govinda will come on the sets and abuse because he is a strict father. I don't understand why people create such myths."

Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic comedy titled Second Hand Husband.

