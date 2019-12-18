Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar's Makeup Was Ruined Because Kareena Kapoor Did This

Akshay Kumar with Kareena Kapoor. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar sure knows how to raise the excitement level about his film Good Newwz among his fans. In case you are wondering what he did, days before his film's release, the actor shared a funny anecdote about his and co-star Kareena Kapoor's banter on the film's set and it will definitely leave you in splits. Akshay revealed that Kareena Kapoor "spat" on him many times while they were filming the baby delivery scene for the upcoming movie, reported news agency IANS. The 52-year-old actor added that Kareena spat on him so much that "he had to re-do his makeup again." Akshay, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed on the show: "When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me," reported IANS.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen along with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in Raj Mehta's directorial debut Good Newwz. The film revolves around the story of two couples (Kareena-Akshay and Kiara-Diljit) who try to have kids via IVF (in-vitro fertilization). Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27.

Before Good Newwz, Akshay and Kareena have worked together in several films. They have co-starred in Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee, Brothers and Gabbar Is Back.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has another two films in the pipeline - Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb. Kareena, on the other hand, will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.